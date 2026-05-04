Willem Geubbels News: Starts and scores

Geubbels scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Brest.

For only the second time since March, Geubbels entered Paris FC's starting XI. He took advantage of the opportunity by scoring what is only his third goal this Ligue 1 season. Even with limited opportunities, Geubbels still has more goals than starting forward and fellow striker Ciro Immobile, who has two goals for Paris FC since becoming the team's main man up front.