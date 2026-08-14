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Willer Ditta Injury: Excluded from Tijuana trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Ditta won't play Sunday against Xolos due to a knock to his left knee, Cesar Caballero of ESPN reports.

Ditta will hope to avoid a long absence, but the visit to Tijuana comes too soon for him, and he's not being risked to a major setback on an artificial turf field. This blow adds to an injury list that also includes Gonzalo Piovi (hamstring), leaving La Maquina without its top two center-back options. Thus, Jesus Orozco will likely play alongside one or two among Alan Montes and Amaury Garcia, depending on the formation.

Willer Ditta
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