Willer Ditta Injury: Excluded from Tijuana trip
Ditta won't play Sunday against Xolos due to a knock to his left knee, Cesar Caballero of ESPN reports.
Ditta will hope to avoid a long absence, but the visit to Tijuana comes too soon for him, and he's not being risked to a major setback on an artificial turf field. This blow adds to an injury list that also includes Gonzalo Piovi (hamstring), leaving La Maquina without its top two center-back options. Thus, Jesus Orozco will likely play alongside one or two among Alan Montes and Amaury Garcia, depending on the formation.
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