Willer Ditta Injury: Sidelined with illness

Ditta is not in the squad for Friday's trip to Mazatlan due to food poisoning, Iliany Aparicio of Record reports.

Ditta is reportedly feeling better but not well enough to play against the Canoneros, forcing his side to do without him in the initial lineup for the first time since May. Prior to this issue, the defender was averaging 2.8 clearances, 2.0 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game over the Clausura 2025 campaign. Gonzalo Piovi is expected to join Erik Lira and Jesus Orozco in the back line until Ditta is ready to return.