Willer Ditta News: Clears suspension
Ditta is eligible following a one-game suspension in league play.
Ditta has been an ever-present member of his team's back three, and he even delivered his first assist of the season during his last start. The defender also made at least three clearances in each of his previous 10 Liga MX outings. His return means that Amaury Garcia will likely lose the starting spot for the final regular-season weeks.
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