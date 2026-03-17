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Willer Ditta News: First assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:25am

Ditta grabbed one assist, created two chances and had seven clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas.

Ditta scored his first goal contribution of the season on a beautiful crosser to Nicolas Ibanez in the 35th minute to open the scoring for Cruz Azul. Ditta had went 35 straight appearances without getting on the score sheet and will look to make it back to back games with a goal contribution on Saturday versus Mazatlan.

Willer Ditta
Cruz Azul
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