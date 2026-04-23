Willer Ditta News: Logs assist in draw

Ditta delivered an assist and made two clearances and three interceptions during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Ditta didn't post gaudy defensive numbers but more than made up for that with the assist for Angel Marquez to open the scoring in the 9th minute. This was the second assist of the season for the center-back, both of them over his last five starts but his biggest source of fantasy value should still be the defensive numbers as he ranks among Liga MX's top 10 in both clearances and interceptions.