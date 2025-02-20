Willer Ditta News: Minimum effort for clean sheet

Ditta registered one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Santos.

Ditta failed to make a significant defensive impact but completed 84 percent of his passes and got involved in a few offensive plays during the victory. The clean sheet was his first since December, and the two clearances raised his Clausura total to 24 in eight starts. He has played every minute in all Liga MX games of the 2024/25 season, remaining an almost certain presence in a three-man back line.