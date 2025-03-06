Willer Ditta News: Returns to action Wednesday

Ditta (illness) was active in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup trip to Seattle Sounders.

Ditta has put his ailment behind, making a 90-minute appearance against the MLS side, and is in contention to play going forward. He has been an essential member of the squad's three-man back line and a consistent contributor, whose averages of 2.8 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game are the second-best figures on the team. His inclusion in upcoming fixtures could push Gonzalo Piovi to a substitute spot or Erik Lira to midfield, with Lorenzo Faravelli dropping to the bench in the latter case.