Willer Ditta News: Shines defensively in win

Ditta made eight clearances and three blocks while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlas.

Ditta led a superb defensive effort from Cruz Azul, leading all players in clearances and blocks and being key for his team to shut the opposition down and never had their spot in the semifinals in jeopardy. After a four-game stretch with ho-hum numbers, the center-back is back at his best at the right time.