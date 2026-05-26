Willer Ditta News: Solid defensively in win

Ditta made four tackles (three won), five clearances, two interceptions and three blocks during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Ditta did everything his side needed from him at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards while putting up another well-rounded stat line to help his side winning the title. The center-back was great during the entire campaign but did even better during Clausura playoffs, racking up 12 tackles, 38 clearances and 10 blocks over his last five starts, cementing his status as one of Liga MX's best at his position.