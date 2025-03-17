Fantasy Soccer
Willer Ditta News: Solid from the back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Ditta assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atlético San Luis.

Ditta put in a good all-around shift for Cruz Azul on Saturday against San Luis. In 90 minutes played, the defender registered one assist, created two chances, made one interception, and six passes into the final third. The assist was Ditta's first goal contribution in 11 Liga MX starts this season. He will look to keep the good times rolling after the international break when Cruz Azul face Chivas on March 30.

Willer Ditta
Cruz Azul
