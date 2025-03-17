Willer Ditta News: Solid from the back

Ditta assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atlético San Luis.

Ditta put in a good all-around shift for Cruz Azul on Saturday against San Luis. In 90 minutes played, the defender registered one assist, created two chances, made one interception, and six passes into the final third. The assist was Ditta's first goal contribution in 11 Liga MX starts this season. He will look to keep the good times rolling after the international break when Cruz Azul face Chivas on March 30.