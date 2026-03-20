Willer Ditta News: Suspended for Mazatlan clash

Ditta is unavailable for the Clausura round 12 visit to Mazatlan due to his accumulation of five yellow cards.

Ditta recorded the full 90 minutes in each of the first 11 Liga MX games of 2026, operating as a strong defensive contributor but struggling with disciplinary issues. His next chance to play will come on April 4 against Pachuca after the international break. Meanwhile, the Cementeros have a few options to complete the back line such as Jorge Rodarte and Amaury Garcia.