Willer Ditta News: Wins five duels in draw

Ditta generated three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Ditta made up for a season-low one clearance with a balanced output in both halves of the field Saturday, although he committed several fouls and earned his sixth yellow card of the campaign. The center-back has been a regular participant in both league and CONCACAF action and should remain one of the team's best sources of passes and defensive stats in future contests. Still, the Cementeros have been unreliable lately, failing to keep a clean sheet in Liga MX play since March 7.