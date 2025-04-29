Willi Orban Injury: Beginning to train again

Orban (strain) was able to train individually Tuesday, according to his club.

Orban has been out of the club's past three outings but is seeing some good news Tuesday after he was able to train by himself. This is the first report of the defender training since his injury. That said, he could see a return soon, possibly against Bayern Munich on Saturday if he can train soon, although it looks more likely he will first be ready to play again against Werder Bremen on May 10.