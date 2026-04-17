Willi Orban Injury: Could be available Saturday
Orban (thigh) has been able to increase his training load over the week and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, with a final decision to be made after the last training session, according to the club.
Orban had been a major doubt after being unable to train normally at the beginning of the week due to a thigh issue, making his progression to increased sessions a better than expected development heading into the weekend. The club will make a final call on his availability after Friday's session, with Lukas Klostermann and El Chadaille Bitshiabu on standby if the captain cannot be cleared. Getting their defensive leader back for such a high-stakes fixture in their Champions League qualification push would be a massive relief for coach Ole Werner.
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