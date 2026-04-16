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Willi Orban Injury: Dealing with muscular issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 12:15am

Orban (muscular) was unable to train in recent days and is a major doubt for Saturday's crucial Bundesliga clash against Frankfurt, according to BILD.

Orban is dealing with a muscle injury and while the ambitious Hungarian captain will reportedly do everything possible to be available, the club would likely consider it unwise to risk him given the nature of the problem. The situation is particularly concerning with regular defensive partner Castello Lukeba (groin) also sidelined, leaving Leipzig potentially without their two first-choice center-backs for a fixture that could have major implications for their Champions League qualification push. Lukas Klostermann and El Chadaille Bitshiabu are expected to form the central defensive partnership if both Orban and Lukeba cannot go on Saturday.

Willi Orban
RB Leipzig
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