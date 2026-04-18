Willi Orban headshot

Willi Orban Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Orban (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.

Orban has been unable to get the green light after the club's final call following Friday's session, with the thigh issue that had prevented him from training normally at the start of the week proving too significant to clear him in time. Coach Ole Werner will now turn to Lukas Klostermann and El Chadaille Bitshiabu to fill the void left by their captain in a high-stakes fixture. His absence is a notable blow for Leipzig, who would have greatly benefited from having their defensive leader available as they push for Champions League qualification in the final stretch of the campaign.

Willi Orban
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Orban See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Orban See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 3, 2020
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
October 19, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
May 24, 2019