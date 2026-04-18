Willi Orban Injury: Out Saturday
Orban (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.
Orban has been unable to get the green light after the club's final call following Friday's session, with the thigh issue that had prevented him from training normally at the start of the week proving too significant to clear him in time. Coach Ole Werner will now turn to Lukas Klostermann and El Chadaille Bitshiabu to fill the void left by their captain in a high-stakes fixture. His absence is a notable blow for Leipzig, who would have greatly benefited from having their defensive leader available as they push for Champions League qualification in the final stretch of the campaign.
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