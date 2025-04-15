Fantasy Soccer
Willi Orban Injury: Runs and completes side work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Orban (strain) has begun to train in some capacity and is questionable for Saturday's match against Kiel, according to RB Live.

Orban has been dealing with a strain but appears to be on the better part of his recovery program, as he is starting to train a bit, running and completing portions of side work Tuesday. This leaves him as questionable heading into the club's next contest, likely needing to train with the team before he is considered an option.

Willi Orban
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
