Willi Orban Injury: Runs and completes side work

Orban has been dealing with a strain but appears to be on the better part of his recovery program, as he is starting to train a bit, running and completing portions of side work Tuesday. This leaves him as questionable heading into the club's next contest, likely needing to train with the team before he is considered an option.