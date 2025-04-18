Fantasy Soccer
Willi Orban headshot

Willi Orban Injury: Should make squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Orban (strain) should make the squad on Saturday to face Kiel, the club announced.

Orban trained on his own but is expected to be back available for Saturday's clash against Kiel after missing the last contest due to muscular problems. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI if deemed fit enough. If that is not the case, Lukas Klostermann will likely replace him.

