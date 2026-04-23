Willi Orban News: Back available Friday
Orban (thigh) is fully available for Friday's clash against Union Berlin and is expected to return to the starting lineup, according to coach Ole Werner. "Orban is in top shape."
Orban's return is a timely boost for Leipzig's defensive unit, as the center-back is an undisputed starter when fit. His presence should provide an immediate upgrade at the back as Leipzig head into a demanding stretch of fixtures. The timing of his return is particularly welcome given that Castello Lukeba remains sidelined with an adductor issue, leaving the defense short on options.
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