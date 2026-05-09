Willi Orban News: Nets eventual game winner
Orban scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking two shots and making eight clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.
Orban scored what wound up being the game winning goal in the 54th minute while leading Leipzig in blocks and clearances on the other end of the pitch. The goal was the first since January for the defender as he's combined for nine tackles, 20 clearances and four blocks over his last three starts.
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