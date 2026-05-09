Willi Orban headshot

Willi Orban News: Nets eventual game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Orban scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking two shots and making eight clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.

Orban scored what wound up being the game winning goal in the 54th minute while leading Leipzig in blocks and clearances on the other end of the pitch. The goal was the first since January for the defender as he's combined for nine tackles, 20 clearances and four blocks over his last three starts.

Willi Orban
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Orban See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Orban See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 3, 2020
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
October 19, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
May 24, 2019