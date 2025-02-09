Willi Orban News: Sees red Sunday
Orban picked up a red card and was sent off in the 69th minute of Sunday's 2-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli. He registered eight clearances and one interception before his removal.
Orban was shown a red card and sent off, meaning he will be suspended for Friday's trip to Augsburg. The defender is a tough loss for that match, though it's a very winnable match on paper. Orban could also end up suspended for multiple matches if the foul is deemed dangerous.
