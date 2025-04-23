William Agada News: Signs with Real Salt Lake

Agada has signed a contract with Real Salt Lake for the 2026 season and beyond, joining from Sporting Kansas City in exchange of $500,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money and an additional $350,000 in 2026 GAM if Agada signs a contract extension with RSL, the club announced.

Agada has scored 65 goals in 212 career matches, including 24 goals in 77 appearances with Sporting Kansas City since arriving from Hapoel Jerusalem in June 2022. Agada led Sporting KC with 12 goals and four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions in 2024, earning Golden Boot honors for the club. Agada also earned the club's Golden Boot in 2022 after tallying eight goals and two assists in just 12 matches to close out the season. Agada previously scored 41 goals in four seasons in Israel, including spells with Hapoel Haifa and Hapoel Jerusalem in both the top and second divisions.