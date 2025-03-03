William Carvalho Injury: Back in full training

Carvalho (Achilles) has been cleared for full training Monday, according to El Correo de Andalucia.

Carvalho has been out of training since September after suffering an Achilles injury, so the fact that he's back in full training is a good sign for him. That said, the lengthy absence means he still needs to get back into game shape, and that might take him a few weeks. Thus, a return to action after the March international break might be the most realistic outcome for the Portuguese midfielder.