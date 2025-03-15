William Carvalho Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Carvalho (achilles) is questionable for Saturday's match against Leganes, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per R. Guevara of Marca. "William is in a position to be summoned and as for the other, the more hours of recovery the team could have, the better."

Carvalho looks to be a surprise addition to the team sheet Sunday, as he is now questionable despite being expected to miss a few more weeks. However, he will likely be limited, only earning a bench spot even if he is fit.