William Carvalho headshot

William Carvalho Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Carvalho (achilles) is questionable for Saturday's match against Leganes, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per R. Guevara of Marca. "William is in a position to be summoned and as for the other, the more hours of recovery the team could have, the better."

Carvalho looks to be a surprise addition to the team sheet Sunday, as he is now questionable despite being expected to miss a few more weeks. However, he will likely be limited, only earning a bench spot even if he is fit.

William Carvalho
Betis
