William Kumado News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Kumando (lower body) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 4-0 loss against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for San Diego.

Kumando is back from the lower-body injury that kept him out at the start of the season for San Diego, making his return off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Toluca. His availability gives San Diego a boost in defensive depth and puts him right back in the mix along the back line. That said, he projects more as a rotational option moving forward rather than a guaranteed starter.