William Mikelbrencis Injury: Suffers adductor problems

Mikelbrencis missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Frankfurt due to adductor problems, according to BILD.

Mikelbrencis' absence forced a reshuffle in Hamburger's lineup, with Albert Gronbaek moving out to the flank to cover rather than operating in his more natural central midfield role. The club will assess the extent of the adductor issue over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the Bundesliga season.