William Mikelbrencis News: Assists opener Saturday

Mikelbrencis assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Mikelbrencis set up the opening goal of Saturday's match as he assisted Fabio Vieira's strike in the 39th minute. It marked his third assist of the season, all of which have come in his last four starts. He put in solid work on the defensive end too, recording one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He was subbed off in the 79th minute for Fabio Balde.