William Mikelbrencis News: Delivers one assist

Mikelbrencis provided an assist in Sunday's clash against Leipzig, delivering a cross for Fabio Vieira to open the scoring. He added two key passes and two tackles in a solid two-way performance. The defender has primarily operated in a reserve role this season, starting just eight of his 17 appearances, but he capitalized on Bakery Jatta's illness and showed he can be relied upon moving forward.