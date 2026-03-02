William Mikelbrencis News: Delivers one assist
Mikelbrencis assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig.
Mikelbrencis provided an assist in Sunday's clash against Leipzig, delivering a cross for Fabio Vieira to open the scoring. He added two key passes and two tackles in a solid two-way performance. The defender has primarily operated in a reserve role this season, starting just eight of his 17 appearances, but he capitalized on Bakery Jatta's illness and showed he can be relied upon moving forward.
