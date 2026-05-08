William Mikelbrencis News: Fit for end of season

Mikelbrencis (groin) is an option for play again, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "All the other are ready to play."

Mikelbrencis was held out last week with an adductor issue but is already slated to return, as the defender is not on the injury list. This is good news as he should return to his starting role on the right flank, earning seven straight starts before the injury. However, if he is left on the bench instead, Albert Gronbaek could start again.