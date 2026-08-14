William Reilly Injury: Carrying questionable tag

Reilly is questionable for Saturday's match against the Red Bulls due to an ankle injury.

Reilly suffered the injury in training this week, and while he hasn't been ruled out yet, it seems a late-fitness test will be needed to determine his availability for this weekend. Reilly has started and played the full 90 in each of Atlanta's last three games, but he probably would've returned to the bench now that Cooper Sanchez is back from international duty.