William Reilly Injury: Expected to miss 3-4 weeks
Reilly (hamstring) is unavailable for Saturday's clash with Cincinnati and likely to remain absent for 3-4 weeks depending on his recovery progress.
Reilly made his last league appearance on Sept. 13, but was previously part of a rotation in midfield, starting only four games during the 2025 campaign. All of Steven Alzate, Tristan Muyumba and Tomas Jacob are in line to start in the next few games.
