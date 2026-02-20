William Reilly Injury: Expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Reilly (hamstring) is unavailable for Saturday's clash with Cincinnati and likely to remain absent for 3-4 weeks depending on his recovery progress.

Reilly made his last league appearance on Sept. 13, but was previously part of a rotation in midfield, starting only four games during the 2025 campaign. All of Steven Alzate, Tristan Muyumba and Tomas Jacob are in line to start in the next few games.