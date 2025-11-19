Reilly will remain with Atlanta after the midfielder earned his first MLS appearances this season, with the player on contract for the 2026 season. He was more of a rotational option this season, recording four starts in 11 appearances while scoring one goal, mainly serving off the bench. He is likely set for a rotational role next campaign, but should see an increase in time after he saw more time to end the season, especially with the club gaining a new manager and looking to answer questions after a rough 2025 campaign.