William Reilly News: Starts versus Columbus
Reilly (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Columbus Crew.
Reilly is making only his first appearance of the year following a lengthy injury absence, so he may have his playing time managed. Still, the midfielder should be a source of passes and a few defensive contributions while he's on the pitch. His inclusion means Cooper Sanchez is among the substitutes this time.
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