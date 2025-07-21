William Saliba Injury: Back in team training

Saliba (hamstring) was spotted back in team training in Spain with Arsenal, the club posted.

Saliba seems to have fully recovered from his hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks at the end of the season, as he was spotted back in team training in Spain a few days before Arsenal's pre-season tour of Asia. This is good news for the Gunners, as the Frenchman is an undisputed starter in central defense when fit and available, and he now appears to be back in shape for pre-season.