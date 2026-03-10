William Saliba Injury: Back in training

Saliba (ankle) was involved in training ahead of Wednesday's match against Leverkusen, according to his club.

Saliba was not an option for FA Cup play this weekend, but looks to be trending towards a return on Wednesday, with the defender back in training. The hope will be that the defender is fit enough to work back into the starting XI immediately, linking up with his counterpart in the defense, Gabriel. This would be a major boost to the club, as the French defender is one of the best in the world.