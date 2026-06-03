William Saliba Injury: Closely monitored
Saliba (back) is being closely monitored ahead of France's World Cupbut has had some reassuring testing carried out, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.
Saliba has undergone further testing that has come back quite positive, as it was stated as "reassuring" despite a back issue still present. This won't prevent him from joining his teammates at the French camp, although his addition to the friendlies is still in doubt, not forcing anything ahead of the World Cup. There are still major concerns about his availability heading into the tournament, as he is set to be a starter for France, leaving numerous fans holding their breath as the opener approaches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Arsenal Lineups & Team News for the Champions League Final5 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW38 Free Hit Team: Best Draft & Strategy for Gameweek 3812 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW37 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Gameweek 3720 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3722 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More