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William Saliba Injury: Closely monitored

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Saliba (back) is being closely monitored ahead of France's World Cupbut has had some reassuring testing carried out, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Saliba has undergone further testing that has come back quite positive, as it was stated as "reassuring" despite a back issue still present. This won't prevent him from joining his teammates at the French camp, although his addition to the friendlies is still in doubt, not forcing anything ahead of the World Cup. There are still major concerns about his availability heading into the tournament, as he is set to be a starter for France, leaving numerous fans holding their breath as the opener approaches.

William Saliba
Arsenal
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