William Saliba Injury: Facing long-term absence
Saliba is dealing with a long-term back injury, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Wilo, as we all know, it's more a long-term injury,"
Saliba's back issue continues to be managed carefully after he avoided surgery on the chronic condition that forced him off after just 30 minutes in France's World Cup semifinal loss to Spain, and this update reinforces that his absence will stretch well beyond a short recovery window. His extended time out remains a significant blow as Arsenal begin their title defense, with Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera options to fill in at center back, or the club could look to bring in reinforcements at the position. Further clarity on his recovery timeline is expected to come from the club as treatment progresses.
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