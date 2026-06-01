William Saliba Injury: Hopeful to avoid serious issue

Saliba (ankle) got an optimistic diagnosis from initial medical tests Monday, but he's a major doubt for upcoming friendlies due to a back pain, Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport reports.

Saliba's presence in the lineup for France's World Cup opener against Senegal is a big doubt, though it seems he'll be able to train before that match. If he's fully fit, the defender will likely feature as part of a center-back pairing next to Dayot Upamecano. Otherwise, Ibrahima Konate is available as a solid replacement option. The Arsenal man recently played 120 minutes in the Champions League final against PSG and could be given some rest if he continues to suffer discomfort following a busy club season.