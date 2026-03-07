William Saliba Injury: Not available Saturday
Saliba (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield.
Saliba is not available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield as he continues working toward full fitness ahead of the clash with Leverkusen on March. 11. in the Champions League. The defender remains a key piece of Arsenal's back line when fully fit so his absence opens opportunities for Cristhian Mosquera to take a larger role in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 295 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 295 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2811 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More