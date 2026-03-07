William Saliba Injury: Not available Saturday

Saliba (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield.

Saliba is not available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield as he continues working toward full fitness ahead of the clash with Leverkusen on March. 11. in the Champions League. The defender remains a key piece of Arsenal's back line when fully fit so his absence opens opportunities for Cristhian Mosquera to take a larger role in the defense.