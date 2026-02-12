William Saliba headshot

William Saliba Injury: Out Thursday with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:45am

Saliba is not in the match squad to face Brentford on Thursday due to illness, with manager Mikel Arteta saying "This morning Wilo wasn't feeling good so he's ill, and he's at home. Just short-term.".

Saliba is a late absence for the Premier League clash, in which Cristhian Mosquera is filling in alongside Gabriel at center-back. The Frenchman will hope to recover in time to return either in the next FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic or in a later league visit to Wolves.

William Saliba
Arsenal
