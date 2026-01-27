Saliba is not going to be with the club as they play their final league stage match in UCL play, with the defender out due to an apparent injury after missing training. He was absent three games ago due to an injury, with this possibly related, as the club may want to be cautious after already qualifying for the round of 16. He will eye a return as soon as they return to play in the Premier League, facing Leeds United on Saturday, with Cristhian Mosquera or Piero Hincapie as possible replacements.