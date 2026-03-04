William Saliba Injury: Out with injury
Saliba is out for Wednesday's match against Brighton due to an injury he suffered against Chelsea, according to his club. "He turned his ankle against Chelsea. He managed to finish the game somehow, but he was too sore to play today."
Saliba is not with his club Wednesday for a midweek match, as the defender will rest due to an injury he suffered in his last outing. This is a major blow as the club loses one of the defenders in the top defensive duo in the league. Cristhian Mosquera sees the start in his place, with Saliba likely to have a further examination soon.
