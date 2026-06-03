William Saliba headshot

William Saliba Injury: Should be fine for World Cup opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 2:47pm

Saliba (back) is not expected to face a long absence and may only be rested in the practice matches ahead of the World Cup, with France manager Didier Deschamps commenting "William is fine and will be managed. If he had needed to play tomorrow, he would have played", ESPN reports .

Saliba remains a potential starter in France's back line in their June 16 opener versus Senegal despite dealing with back discomfort in recent days. In that case, the defender would form a strong center-back pairing alongside Dayot Upamecano, with Ibrahima Konate seeing his playing time reduced. The Arsenal man is still at risk of missing upcoming friendlies so that he achieves a full recovery.

William Saliba
Arsenal
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