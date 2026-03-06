William Saliba headshot

William Saliba Injury: Unlikely for FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Saliba (ankle) remains questionable for Saturday's FA Cup game against Mansfield, with coach Mikel Arteta saying "I doubt it." when asked about his availability, and also revealing that it's not the same ankle he had injured before "No, it's the other one. We saw after the game he wasn't comfortable to finish the game and after that, straight away, he didn't have a good feeling. So let's see if he recovers quickly".

Saliba may be sidelined for the weekend's cup match while he works toward recovering before a more important UCL clash with Bayer Leverkusen on March 11. The defender should be a key piece of Arsenal's back line as soon as he's fully fit, but his absence may lead to some opportunities for Cristhian Mosquera.

William Saliba
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago