William Saliba Injury: Unlikely for FA Cup

Saliba (ankle) remains questionable for Saturday's FA Cup game against Mansfield, with coach Mikel Arteta saying "I doubt it." when asked about his availability, and also revealing that it's not the same ankle he had injured before "No, it's the other one. We saw after the game he wasn't comfortable to finish the game and after that, straight away, he didn't have a good feeling. So let's see if he recovers quickly".

Saliba may be sidelined for the weekend's cup match while he works toward recovering before a more important UCL clash with Bayer Leverkusen on March 11. The defender should be a key piece of Arsenal's back line as soon as he's fully fit, but his absence may lead to some opportunities for Cristhian Mosquera.