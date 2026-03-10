William Saliba Injury: Will return vs Leverkusen

Saliba (ankle) is fine and expected to be involved in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba missed a couple of games due to the injury he suffered on March 1 against Chelsea, when he scored his lone goal of the season. The center-back is an undisputed starter when available as part of a center-back pairing alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and his inclusion in the initial squad will likely move Cristhian Mosquera back to the bench.