William Saliba Injury: Will return vs Leverkusen
Saliba (ankle) is fine and expected to be involved in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, according to manager Mikel Arteta.
Saliba missed a couple of games due to the injury he suffered on March 1 against Chelsea, when he scored his lone goal of the season. The center-back is an undisputed starter when available as part of a center-back pairing alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and his inclusion in the initial squad will likely move Cristhian Mosquera back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & OddsYesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 302 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 305 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More