William Saliba headshot

William Saliba Injury: Will return vs Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 5:52am

Saliba (ankle) is fine and expected to be involved in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba missed a couple of games due to the injury he suffered on March 1 against Chelsea, when he scored his lone goal of the season. The center-back is an undisputed starter when available as part of a center-back pairing alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and his inclusion in the initial squad will likely move Cristhian Mosquera back to the bench.

William Saliba
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago