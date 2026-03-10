William Saliba headshot

William Saliba Injury: Will return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Saliba (ankle) is fine and expected to be involved in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba missed a couple of games due to the injury he suffered on March 1 against Chelsea, when he scored his lone goal of the season. The center-back is an undisputed starter when available as part of a center-back pairing alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and his inclusion in the initial squad will likely move Cristhian Mosquera back to the bench.

William Saliba
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago