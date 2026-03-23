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William Saliba Injury: Won't join France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 12:36am

Saliba (ankle) is still dealing with issues and won't join the French national team, according to Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport.

Saliba still does not look fully past his recurring ankle issue, as Arsenal will not risk him and he will stay in London over the international break. The French defender was replaced by Maxence Lacroix on France's squad list and will now look to use the break to get all the way back to full fitness after a problem that has already cost him several matches this season. Saliba is still a locked-in starter for the Gunners, with 32 starts in 33 appearances across all competitions while adding one goal, 33 tackles and 130 clearances.

William Saliba
Arsenal
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