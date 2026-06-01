William Saliba Injury: World Cup status in doubt
Saliba (ankle) aggravated an existing injury during the Champions League final against PSG and could be sidelined for several weeks, causing genuine concern within the France national team ahead of the World Cup, according to Santi Aouna.
Saliba had been carrying the issue before the final but took to the pitch regardless, with the injury worsening during the match and leaving his fitness for the tournament in serious doubt. The center-back had been expected to start alongside Dayot Upamecano at the heart of France's defensive unit this summer, making his potential absence a significant blow for coach Didier Deschamps heading into the World Cup. Should Saliba be unable to recover in time, Ibrahima Konate is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup. The coming days of assessment will be crucial in determining the severity of the injury and whether Saliba has any realistic chance of featuring in France's opening fixtures.
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