William Saliba News: Five clearances in win

Saliba generated two tackles (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Saliba delivered a near-flawless performance in Sunday's 1-0 win at West Ham, marshalling the defensive line with composure and authority while recording two tackles, five clearances and one block. Saliba has kept a clean sheet in 15 of his 30 Premier League appearances this season and has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the league this campaign, registering 35 tackles, 17 interceptions and 127 clearances over that span.